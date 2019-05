A man was arrested on a rape charge after an incident at a home in Wilkesville, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says.

A woman told investigators that it happened around 11 a.m. Saturday.

She said the man forced her into a bedroom and raped her.

Tommy M. Pennington, 44, of Vinton, is charged with rape. He was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. His bond is $250,000.