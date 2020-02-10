Man arrested on several charges after police find pipe bomb

A case of a missing tractor ended with investigators finding a pipe bomb, pills, and a stolen gun that the suspect wasn't supposed to have.

Johnathan Curry, 29, of Milton, allowed police to search his home Sunday as a suspect wanted in connection with the stolen tractor.

When inside, they didn't find the suspect they were looking for, but they did find the drugs, explosive and gun.

One of the containers for the pipe bomb chemicals even said "boom" that the suspect said was for a science experiment.

Curry admitted to having the drugs and faces charges, including receiving or transferring stolen goods and illegal possession of destructive devices.

He is in custody in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $35,000.

