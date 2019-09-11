Man arrested on theft/burglary charges in Scioto County

A man from Lucasville was arrested on multiple charges in connection with stolen property that was recovered, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says.

Timothy Alan Evans, 41, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft. He also had been wanted on an indictment warrant for burglary.

Deputies say Evans was arrested Tuesday after detectives got a call about a suspicious-looking man walking in Lucasville and pushing a shopping buggy with tires and rims in it.

With the help of a K-9, deputies later found Evans in a corn field after he took off running.

Evans is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in both Portsmouth Municipal Court and Scioto County Common Pleas Court at a later date.

