Man wanted in Charleston shooting caught in Georgia

A man wanted in a late March shooting that injured a woman during an alleged drug deal in Charleston has been caught, Charleston Police said.

James Mario Isabell, 47, of Charleston, was taken into custody Thursday in Atlanta, police say. Isabell had been wanted on a malicious wounding charge.

Police say the incident happened March 28 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. They say it involved a 23-year-old woman from Charleston who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to CAMC General. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

Investigators say the woman was dropped off in the area, allegedly to purchase narcotics from the suspect. They say she was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by the same person who dropped her off.