Man breaks into Pike County, Ky. elementary school

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man broke into Johns Creek Elementary School.

Superintendent Reed Adkins said the break-in happened in the early Monday morning hours, around 2 or 3 a.m.

Principal Chad Thompson told WYMT that school officials have about an hour and a half of security footage showing the man's activities.

The burglar apparently broke in through the gym's side door, damaging the lock in the process. Security footage showed the man stealing latex gloves from the front desk before he began wandering the halls.

Thompson said the man was seen picking locks on classroom doors with a screwdriver, coming out of rooms with different sets of keys and vaping in the halls. Several teachers' desks were broken into, and money was stolen.

Security footage also shows the man left his car running outside the school the entire time he was inside. Eventually, the burglar left without touching any school equipment or technology.

Thompson said Kentucky State Police have a suspect but could not say more about the investigation.