Man carjacking ambulance thwarted by MMA-trained firefighter in Maryland

A man in Maryland was arrested for allegedly trying to steal an ambulance after a firefighter trained in mixed-martial arts took him to the ground.

Christopher Broadus, 27, is charged with first-degree assault and attempted armed carjacking. The suspect was discharged around 6:30 a.m. from the Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, Md.

At that time, Broadus allegedly assaulted a nurse then hopped into an ambulance that was parked right outside the emergency room. The suspect had a knife, according to the dispatch audio.

Firefighter Diego Peclat, who’s trained in mixed-martial arts, took Broadus to the ground. Peclat suffered a few minor cuts on his right hand during the incident.

"I like sandwiches, but I don’t like knuckle sandwiches. It looks like that’s what this guy [Broadus] probably got,” said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

The average Montgomery County medic unit costs around $350,000, according to Piringer.

Court records show Broadus has an extensive criminal history of drug use.

