Man charged after attacking girlfriend and toddler

A man is facing child abuse charges after Charleston Police say he grabbed a 15-month old by their clothes and tossed them to the ground early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened at the Renaissance Circle Apartments around 5 a.m.

Kevin Lamar Booth, 30, from Charleston is also accused of attacking his girlfriend by hitting her in the face and strangling her, police say.

According to a release, the woman and child were able to escape and hide in a garbage room in the hallway. Booth reportedly forced his way in and said he would kill them. When neighbors came out to help, Booth allegedly took off.

Booth was found about four hours later in a stairwell in the apartment building and charged with strangulation and child abuse.

Police say the woman had cuts on her neck and lip, and bruising around her eyes. The toddler is being treated for cuts on their face and neck, bruising on the back, and possible broken nose. Booth is not the child's father.

Booth was taken to South Central Regional Jail.