Man accused of attempting to set friend on fire

A man is facing charges, accused of trying to set his friend on fire.

The incident happened Sunday Oct. 13 at a home on Huntington Road in the Glenwood area of Mason County just after 2:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Corey Turner, 31 of Barboursville, went into victim's room and poured gas on the bed and victim, the criminal complaint said. The report goes on to say Turner had a lighter in his hand but the victim quickly jumped up and stopped Turner from lighting it.

Turner then left the home and was found a short time later by deputies trespassing in a field where he was hiding in the weeds.

Turner is charged with attempted arson in the fourth degree.