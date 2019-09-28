Man charged after attempting to stab paramedic

One man is being charged with two counts of attempted murder after chasing medics with a knife on the interstate near the Elkview exit Saturday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Richard Thorton indicated he was on meth and possibly bath salts near the old Herbert Hoover High School around 7 p.m.

He was then taken by Kanawha County medics to the hospital, but while in the ambulance, he pulled a concealed knife out. The driver slammed on the brakes and both medics in the back jumped out. Deputies say Thorton then jumped out of the ambulance and chased one medic on the interstate.

Deputies were able to secure the medic and arrest Thorton.

One medic was taken to the hospital for chest pains after the incident.