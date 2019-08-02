Man charged after allegedly stealing from nonprofit

Nathan Keffer, 31, of Mason, was charged with entering without breaking Thursday after stealing from a home and nonprofit organization, Mason Police say.

Police say Nathan Keffer, 31, of Mason, was charged with entering without breaking Thursday after allegedly stealing from a home and non-profit organization.

Officers say in the early morning of July 31, Keffer was allegedly stealing from Zerkle House of Hope which is a nonprofit organization owned by the United Methodist Church. Later that morning, Keffer was caught on surveillance video stealing from a home on Adam Street, just a few blocks from Zerkle House of Hope.

"I was walking over from my house, which is next door, and I noticed that the donated bags on the front porch of the storage building were tore open and strung everywhere," said Susan Yeager, treasurer with Zerkle House of Hope.

Yeager says she didn't think anything of it until she walked back outside and noticed the door to the storage unit was cracked open.

"I pushed the door open, looked in and there was bags tore open, totes dumped, stuff off the hangers," she said. Everything had been organized in there originally and it was just a mess."

Police say Keffer stole several hundred dollars worth of material and items from Zerkle House of Hope. The items included clothes, books and purses.

Yeager says the door was not locked but it was on private property, so there was no reason for Keffer to be there.

"In seven years, nobody has ever bothered anything. Other than if there's bags sitting out, they've occasionally taken a bag but nobody has ever taken anything," Yeager said.

Yeager says she would have given Keffer anything he needed if he asked, just like she's done in the past.

"I spoke with him when he was on the porch one day, and he wasn't very nice to me. He left with a bag of stuff then, and I didn't say anything because he was on the porch, so I just let him go even though it was private property. But when you go in somewhere that's a different story," Yeager said.

Yeager says almost everything in the Zerkle House of Hope costs 25 cents, and she doesn't understand why someone would rob the community.

