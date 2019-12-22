Man charged for firing gun at car with people inside

A man is facing charges for wanton endangerment after deputies say he fired a gun at a car that had four people inside.

Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning in St. Albans.

Court documents say Auston Little, 22, followed the car from the 7-Eleven on Coal River Road to Fairview Drive where the shots were fired.

Deputies say that’s where Little fired two shots, and one hit the car.

Little was booked Sunday evening and taken to jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.