Man charged for raping young relative

A man from Scioto County is facing several charges after deputies say he raped a young relative.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini tells WSAZ Joseph Dillon Blevins, 27, from West Portsmouth, was charged when he showed up to the sheriff's office after learning deputies were looking for him.

Deputies say the child's mother reported the incident Friday.

The child was taken to the hospital where they were examined and treated.

Deputies say Blevins faces three counts of rape and is in the Scioto County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Investigators say more charges could be added.

