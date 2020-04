A man is in jail after police say a fire he started killed a person, and injured another.

It happened around 6:30 Saturday morning on Falcon Drive in Charleston.

According to Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Jerry Walker is charged with first degree arson and murder for starting a fire that burned two homes.

Two people were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

Names are not being released at this time.

Walker was taken to South Central Regional Jail.