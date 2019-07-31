Man charged in connection with beating man, draining his finances

A man was arrested in connection with a beating incident that resulted in the victim’s bank accounts being drained as he recovered in the hospital, police say.

Justin Tyler Russell, 34, is charged with malicious wounding and three counts of forgery of a credit card. He was arrested after a lengthy investigation.

The Williamson Police chief says in late June, police originally responded to a report of an intoxicated person who was passed out. They discovered the man was nearly beaten to death.

That man remains in the hospital and remembers almost nothing about what happened. Investigators say his bank account was nearly drained during his recovery.

Police say Russell had other warrants and he was arrested after a disturbance. He’s also charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, battery on an officer, escape custody, fleeing on foot, robbery and grand larceny. Investigators say Russell was also on the run from Mingo County Probation.

Russell is in custody in the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $80,000.

