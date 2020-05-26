Man charged in fatal crash involving newlyweds

West Virginia State Police have charged a man in a fatal crash involving a newlywed couple.

Officials say the crash on Sunday in Montcalm killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Christian said the McKinneys were married Saturday.

Troopers say 40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock, Virginia, was charged with DUI with death and DUI with serious injury.

A preliminary investigation found that Olivo was left of the center when the head-on crash occurred, officials say. Online jail records don’t say whether Olivo has an attorney.

