Man charged with 34 counts of sexual assault involving teen

A man faces 34 sexual assault charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

William Gill, 48, of South Point, Ohio, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim 34 different times.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office says the assaults happened between February 2016 and February 2019 in the county.

According to the criminal complaint, a family member of the victim says Gill sent videos of the acts.

Gill is also facing four counts of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct prohibited.

Deputies say when they asked Gill to turn over the videos to them, he told them the SD cards that the videos were on had been formatted and weren't able to be recovered.

According to the complaint, deputies say they were told Gill worked out of town and would come in one weekend a month to stay.

Gill was arrested on May 17, 2019, and booked in jail.

However, he has since posted bond and been released.