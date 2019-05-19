Police: Man accused of driving under the influence with child in the car

A Huron County, Ohio man was arrested in Paintsville for DUI Friday, and law enforcement say he had a child in the vehicle.

Police say Christopher Allen Clayton was given field sobriety tests and then arrested.

Natasha Danielle Marshall of San Diego, California was a passenger in the car and was also arrested.

Officers charged Clayton with DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle and menacing.

Marshall was also charges with endangering the welfare of a minor as well as public intoxication.

They were both sent to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.