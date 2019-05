A man from South Carolina is facing a misdemeanor charge for firing his gun inside a hotel in downtown Huntington.

The incident happened Monday night at the Holiday Inn by Pullman Square.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, the man accidentally fired a gun into the wall of his hotel room. The room next door was vacant.

The suspect is 36 years old. He is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.