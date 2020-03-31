Man charged with arson in connection to fire that injured firefighter

A man has been charged with starting a fire Monday that injured a firefighter.

The fire happened at J&J Auto Repair around 9:45 a.m.

The Logan Fire Chief tells WSAZ.com Nicholas Conner is now facing arson charges. The chief says Conner has a history of starting fires.

During the fire fight, a firefighter was injured by fallen material. Officials say something fell between his coat, burning his back and neck.

The firefighter was treated at the fire department and is okay.

