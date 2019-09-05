Man charged with endangering kids in his care

A man faces several charges, including endangering children, after a grandmother told investigators he had assaulted one or more kids in his care.

Larry A.R. Potts, 48, of Londonderry, Ohio, also is charged with assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police, obstructing official business, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified Wednesday about children playing near state Route 50 in the Londonderry area. Potts said the children were being watched by Potts while their caretaker was at the store.

The grandmother, who has legal custody, also advised investigators that Potts possibly assaulted one or more of the kids. Potts was later taken into custody after trying to drive away from deputies.

Inside his vehicle, deputies found a baggy of crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and scales with residue.

Potts was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

