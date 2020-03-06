Man charged with hitting wife, dragging her down road with van

A man is facing charges after investigators say he hit his wife and dragged her down the road with his van.

Peter Lizon, 45, of LeRoy, West Virginia, is charged with kidnapping and malicious wounding.

Investigators say Lizon's wife called 911 Thursday afternoon to report a fight between she and her husband.

The victim told investigators she had been riding in Lizon's vehicle, when she opened the passenger door and attempted to jump out. The victim says Lizon grabbed her and hit her in the eye, then held onto her coat and dragged her down the road with his vehicle as she was hanging out the passenger door.

The victim was eventually able to free herself and ran to a home on Liverpool Road, where she called 911.

Deputies say the victim has severe abrasions that appeared to be road rash on her left hip and shoulder area.

While taking photos of the injuries, deputies say they found severe bruises on the victim's lower back. The victim says she sustained those injuries a week earlier, when her husband tied her up with ropes, bound her to a chair and severely beat her with several belts. She says Lizon also punched her several times in the chest and stomach. The victim was kept there for two days and was not allowed to eat, drink or go to the bathroom.

When he went to bed one night, the victim told investigators Lizon placed a pillowcase over her head. She screamed until Lizon woke up, removed her from the chair and then tied her to a bed, where she was forced to stay for several days.

The victim also told investigators Lizon pinched her thumb and index finger with pliers to inflict pain.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim claimed Lizon threatened to kill her, kill her children and kill her grandchildren if she tried to leave him.

The victim says throughout their marriage, Lizon would make her kneel in the corner as punishment if she did something that he deemed as wrong.

A Jackson County probation officer took several photos of severe bruising covering the victim's body from her neck all the way down to her feet.

Investigators have also confirmed Lizon is the same man WSAZ reported on back in 2012, when he was accused of chaining up and torturing a previous wife over a span of several years. Those charges were later dropped.