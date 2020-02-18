Man charged with inappropriately touching 6-year-old girl

A man faces charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

David Lee Bullock, 68, of Hamden, is charged with gross sexual imposition, deputies say.

Investigators got a call Monday about an alleged incident along state Route 324 involving a young girl.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation Crimes Against Children is helping with the case.

Bullock was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing was set for Tuesday.

