Man charged with inappropriately touching 6-year-old girl

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man faces charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
David Lee Bullock, 68, of Hamden, is charged with gross sexual imposition, deputies say.
Investigators got a call Monday about an alleged incident along state Route 324 involving a young girl.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation Crimes Against Children is helping with the case.
Bullock was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing was set for Tuesday.