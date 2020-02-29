Man charged with murder after Huntington fire

A man has been charged for a woman's death after she was killed in a house fire Thursday.

Huntington Police say Joshua D. Hatten, 30, has been charged with first degree murder and arson.

Theresa Sue Wilson died when her home on the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue caught fire.

While investigators were working to determine what started the fire, they say they were led to a person of interest.

Hatten was arrested Friday night.

He is in Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.