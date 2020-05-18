Man charged with shooting, killing grandfather

A man is facing murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed his grandfather over the weekend in Mingo County.

According to Mingo County Deputies, David Manns is facing one count of first degree murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened Sunday on Scarlet Road in the Delbarton area. According to a criminal complaint, David Manns verbally threatened to kill his grandfather, Homer Manns before shooting him multiple times, killing him. David Manns also fired shots at three other people.

Manns is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

