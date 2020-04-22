Man charged with murder in connection to shooting

A man is facing murder charges after troopers say he got into an argument with his neighbor over vehicles blocking their shared driveway.

According to the criminal complaint, Bobby J. Criner is charged with first degree murder.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Amma Road in Clendenin.

When West Virginia State Police got there, they found a man, Bruce Hokensmith, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Family members pointed officers in the direction the suspects went, which was in a field nearby.

Officers went to the field and took two men into custody without incident. As officers were ordering Bobby Criner Sr. to the ground, he told them he shot the victim.

Troopers say Criner says he was in a dispute with Hokensmith over vehicles blocking their shared driveway. Criner said he walked to Hokensmith's residence to speak with him about the vehicles and the victim physically attacked him.

Investigators say Criner went back to his house, got a pistol and went to Hokensmith's residence to speak with him. He says he thought the pistol would intimidate Hokensmith and would not engage in a physical alteration.

When Criner got back to his neighbor's house, he says Hokensmith began to physically attack him. Criner tells troopers he shot Hokensmith once as he was facing him, then when the victim turned his back to him, he shot him four more times in the back.