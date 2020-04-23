Man charged with murder in wife's death

A man is charged with murder after investigators say he killed his wife.

According to court documents, Christopher Bailey, of Louisa, took his wife, Jo Beth Butcher, to Three Rivers Medical Center for treatment back on April 9.

The documents state when investigators arrived, they say they noticed wounds on Butcher's body that appeared to be from an assault. Investigators say a nurse also showed them pictures of Butcher's wounds that included large bruises all over her body, appearing to have been from a violent encounter.

When investigators talked with Bailey, they say he told them the bruises were not all from him, which they say indicated he had been in an altercation with Butcher that caused injuries to her body. When investigators asked Bailey where the other bruises on his wife's body came from, they say he had no explanation, according to the documents.

Investigators say they also filed a subpoena for medical records, which showed a pattern of unexplained injury with various stages of wound healing. Those injuries included multiple spinal and rib fractures.

Bailey was initially charged with assault, but according to the Lawrence County Circuit Clerk's office, that charge was amended to murder after Butcher died from her injuries.

Bailey is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

