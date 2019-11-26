Man charged with murder of wife

A man from Chapmanville was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the murder of his wife.

Kenneth Seay Jr., was arrested after his wife, Mirandi Seay, arrived at Logan Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

She later died from her injuries.

Kenneth Seay Jr., was arrested by Logan County deputies and charged with first degree murder.

While investigating, deputies say they determined that the murder happened at the couple's home on Lucas Street in Chapmanville.

The investigation is ongoing.

