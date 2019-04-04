UPDATE | Benjamin Taylor sentenced to life without mercy

UPDATE 4/4/19 @ 2:35 p.m.

Benjamin Taylor, the man convicted of raping and murdering 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer in 2016, was sentenced Thursday to life without mercy.

Taylor received the life sentence on the first-degree murder charge. For the death of a child by child abuse, he was sentenced to 40 years. The sentences are to run consecutively.

He also was sentenced to 10 to 20 years on a sexual abuse by guardian charge and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. That charge also is to set to run consecutively.

Taylor showed no emotion after the sentence.

His attorney, Tim Rosinsky, says they plan to appeal because there is evidence there jury did not get to hear.

Benjamin Taylor, the man who raped and murdered 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer back in 2016, will find out whether or not he will spend the rest of his life behind bars Thursday.

His sentencing is set for 2 p.m. at the Jackson county Courthouse. Taylor’s trial lasted for five days and ended on March 19th.

During testimony, Taylor took the stand in his own defense. He said he blacked out the night of the alleged crime, so he could not say for certain whether he raped and murdered Emmaleigh.

After only about two hours of deliberations, jurors found Taylor guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of death by child abuse, and guilty of sexual abuse by a guardian.

In total, he faced five charges but two were superseded by the others, so he was essentially found guilty on all charges. The seven-woman, five-man jury recommended no mercy.

He’s facing life in prison, the judge will ultimately decide his sentencing and whether or not he will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Benjamin Taylor rocked back and forth as he learned he could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"A piece of all of us died that day that Emmaleigh passed away,” Ross Mellinger, Chief Deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said.

He saw little Emmaleigh Barringer hours after she was brutally sexually assaulted.

"I don't know how you even prepare for a case like this,” Mellinger said.

After four days of testimony, it only took the jury two hours to find Taylor guilty on rape and murder charges from a night in October of 2016, parts of which he claimed not to remember.

"Instead of trying to get her help, he tried to wash away the blood even while she lay gasping for air and grasping to life,” Jackson County Prosecutor Katie Franklin said.

In her closing statement, Franklin told the jury that Taylor deserved no mercy.

"That’s how much mercy he had for Emmaleigh Barringer, that's how much care he had for the life he took, show him that level of care, show him that level of mercy, in other words, show him none,” she said.

The jury agreed.

"What happened to Emmaleigh Barringer is almost incomprehensible,” Franklin said.

Something that the prosecutor and investigators have been thinking about as they prepared and worked to get justice for the helpless infant.

"Jackson County as a community, we all can begin to heal today now that we've reached this verdict,” Mellinger said.

A verdict that won't bring Emmaleigh back, but gives her family peace knowing the person responsible is behind bars.

A jury on Tuesday afternoon has found Benjamin Taylor guilty of the murder and rape of a 10-month-old girl.

After only about two hours of deliberations, jurors found Taylor guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of death by child abuse, and guilty of sexual abuse by a guardian. In total, he faced five charges but two were superseded by the others, so he was essentially found guilty on all charges.

The seven-woman, five-man jury recommended no mercy. Taylor rocked back and forth with his hand over one side of his face during the verdict. Some family members sobbed softly after that verdict.

He faces life in prison.

Taylor has been on trial since last week for killing 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer, as well as sexually assaulting her. On Monday, Taylor took the stand in his own defense. He said he blacked out the night of the alleged crime, so he could not say for certain whether he raped and murdered Emmaleigh.

The jury is deliberating in the case of a man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a 10-month-old girl in 2016.

Closing arguments wrapped up early Tuesday afternoon, and the judge then read instructions to the jury.

Benjamin Taylor is accused of killing 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer. He faces the following charges: first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, death of a child by child abuse, first-degree sexual assault, and sexual assault by a guardian, custodian or person of trust.

The jury consists of seven women and five men.

On Monday, Taylor took the stand to defend himself. He said he blacked out the night of the alleged crime, so he cannot say for certain whether he raped and murdered Emmaleigh.

The defense for Benjamin Taylor rested its case Monday afternoon. The closing arguments are expected on Tuesday.

Benjamin Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault, and child abuse in the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer. Back in October 2016, investigators say Emmaleigh's mom found her unresponsive and covered in blood when she was in Taylor's care. Emmaleigh died a few days later.

The trial was in recess over the weekend. The state rested its case on Friday, and then the defense took over with testimony and evidence, resting their case Monday afternoon.

On Monday jurors heard from Taylor's family, friends, and ex-girlfriends. All of them had the same message: Taylor is a good guy who couldn't have done something like this.

To wrap up testimony, Benjamin Taylor took the stand himself. Taylor says he was blacked out the night of the alleged crime, so he can't say for certain whether or not he raped and murdered 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

"Obviously if I can't remember I couldn't say one way or another but I know that's not me," said Taylor.

The trial is expected to pick back up on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The murder trial against Benjamin Taylor enters day four of testimony Monday.

Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault, and child abuse in the 2016 death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

The trial was in recess over the weekend.

Court is expected to resume at 10 a.m. Monday in Ripley.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/4/16

The prosecution rested on day three of a trial against a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a baby.

Benjamin Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault, and child abuse in the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer. Back in October 2016, investigators say Emmaleigh's mom found her unresponsive and covered in blood when she was in Taylor's care. Emmaleigh died a few days later.

In court Friday, prosecutors played several phone calls that Taylor made while in jail. In one of the calls, the suspect can be heard saying, “I'm not afraid to take my punishment for what I've done.” Mark Jarrett, a representative from the jail, took the stand during this time.

But before Jarrett testified, we heard from two other witnesses:

David Miller, a forensic scientist for West Virginia State Police, testified about evidence in the case including the suspect and victim's clothing.

Swabs of the basement floor tested positive for blood, Miller testified. Looking at photos of baby Emmaleigh's diaper, Miller said he found blood and presumptive seminal fluid there. He found similar results with a sexual assault kit.

Investigators brought Taylor's jeans from the night of the alleged murder into the courtroom. Miller pulled the pants out of a brown bag and showed them to the jury. He told the court that he found seminal fluid on Taylor and parts of his jeans.

Miller testified that they sent about 40 samples to the lab for testing. A prosecuting attorney asked Miller if that was normal, and Miller said 40 is a high number.

"Typically in a homicide case, we take eight," Miller replied.

Defense Attorney Tim Rosinsky cross-examined Miller, asking, "Does presumptive seminal fluid mean it was definitely seminal fluid?" Miller said no, that they will need DNA analysis to further confirm that.

There are holes in the jeans. Miller explained that he cut those pieces out because there were stains on them and he needed to do DNA testing.

Angela Gill testified as well. She is a DNA analyst for West Virginia State Police.

Gill testified about other evidence, like a swab taken from the sink. It was a swab that a previous expert said was "watered down." Gill said it was a mixed DNA sample, meaning it includes DNA from more than one person.

She found Emmaleigh's DNA on that swab. However, Gill said she could not identify other people. "With a partial profile, it is very hard to identify that DNA."

Investigators also swabbed Taylor's torso and Emmaleigh's diaper. They found mixed DNA, but a lot of the results were inconclusive and they couldn't identify who it belonged to. Gill said Emmaleigh's DNA was found on Taylor's jeans, but the defense attorney pointed out that DNA can spread just by touch.

After Gill's testimony came Jarrett's. There were breaks in between witnesses.

Then just after 2 p.m. Friday, the state rested. Jurors were ordered out of the courtroom so attorneys could talk.

Court resumed with the defense calling a former neighbor to the stand. Barbara Kay used to live next to Amanda Adkins, Emmaleigh's mother.

The defense questioned Kay about the crime rate in the neighborhood they lived in. Kay did not comment on the crime rate specifically, but said she felt it was safe for kids to be outside.

Kay explained that she was Adkins' next-door neighbor. On the third floor, they shared a wall. On the other side of Kay's bedroom wall was Adkins' apartment.

The neighbor said she was in bed that evening when she heard a baby screaming around 12:30 or 1 in the morning. Kay said she got up to call 911, but then the baby stopped crying so she decided not to call.

Kay also pointed out that she is sure the sound of a baby crying was coming from the third floor, but investigators say the crime happened in the basement.

Prosecutors cross-examined Kay. Attorney Katie Franklin asked how Kay knew it was Emmaleigh screaming when there were three other kids in the home at the time. Kay said she had never heard Emmaleigh cry before, but knew it was her.

Kay continued to testify that law enforcement came to her door and asked if she heard or saw anything. She told them no. In fact, her testimony Friday was the first time she told police or anyone in law enforcement about what she heard. "I am a busy woman and I don't like to get involved in other people's affairs," Kay said.

After Kay stepped down, the defense called another neighbor to the stand. However, Maria Call testified for only about a minute. She acknowledged that there was a police presence the morning Emmaleigh's body was found. Then Call's testimony was over.

Just before 3 p.m., a 911 operator took the stand. Sabrina Hartley took the call from Adkins when she first found her baby in the basement.

The jury consists of seven women and nine men.

The third day of Benjamin Taylor's murder trial is set to begin 9am Friday.

He is charged with murder, sexual assault, and child abuse in the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

In October 2016, investigators say Emmaleigh Barringer's mom found her unresponsive and covered in blood when she was in Benjamin Taylor's care.

Emmaleigh died a few days later. Taylor was dating the mother, Amanda Adkins, at the time.

In court Thursday, the second day of testimony, was more about the investigation.

Day one of the trial, on Wednesday, consisted of narrowing in on members of the jury, opening statements, and a very emotional testimony from the victim's mother.

Several officers from different law enforcement agencies took the witness stand to testify. A lot of the questions that were asked were technical: who got to the scene at what time, what they saw, etc.

Most of the officers had consistent memories of that day and the crime scene. They mentioned how hysterical Adkins was on scene, and how Taylor kept lifting up his shirt to show the officers he had dried blood on his chest and torso, but didn't know where it came from.

Body camera footage and audio recordings of Taylor were shown as evidence in court Thursday. Pictures of the crime scene were also displayed, and a member of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, who evaluated the crime scene, testified. He said processing the scene took several hours.

The defense attorney for Taylor, Tim Rosinsky, has been consistent in saying his client has been falsely accused. He said the investigation should not have just been focused on Taylor, saying investigators should have interviewed neighbors.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded, "This particular crime scene didn't involve what you called the neighborhood. Matter of fact, it is was even more restrictive than the residence itself. It was more restricted than just one level of the residence; it was restricted to one room and particularly one area of that room."

The pictures of the crime scene in court showed the blood and other evidence was just in one corner of the basement.

Mellinger was also called to come to the scene around 5 a.m.the day of the crime. On the stand, he recalled what that moment was like.

"He says, 'sorry to wake you, but I think I have a dead baby.' And you know how things are when you wake up in the middle of the night, you kind of rub your eyes. I asked him to repeat what he just said. He said, 'I think I have a dead baby, I need you to come out.' He said he was on scene here and there was an infant child and he believed it had been sexually assaulted. I just kind of sat there for a second trying to process what he was telling me."

Mellinger said still to come is DNA evidence and jail phone call records from Taylor.

Emotional, gut-wrenching and extremely disturbing testimony that was tough for anyone to hear began Wednesday in the rape and murder case of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

"She was a ten month old child who loved and trusted in the way that only babies can. She didn't deserve to be sexually assaulted, she didn't deserve to be murdered. She was innocent,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Katie Franklin.

The defendant, Benjamin Taylor, was Adkins' boyfriend at the time and is accused of raping and killing the girl on October 2, 2016.

In opening statements, the Jackson County Prosecutor told the jury they would hear a lot of gruesome details about how the baby died.

"You’re not going to hear a whole lot about the 10 months she was alive,” she said.

Emmaleigh’s mother, Amanda Adkins woke up that morning and began looking for Taylor. She found him with no shirt on and unbuttoned jeans and Emmaleigh was lying in a pile of blankets on the floor.

"I asked him what he was doing, he said he was drying her off. I asked him why he was drying her off at 5 o'clock in the morning,” Adkins said.

She noticed there was something wrong with the girl's face and asked him what happened and he told her he didn’t know.

Adkins said she hit Taylor in the face and then picked up her child and went upstairs to call 911.

"She could tell Emmaleigh was covered in blood. She was gasping for breath and she was ice cold,” said Franklin.

The defendant’s lawyer agreed that what happened to the baby is horrible, but said that Taylor is innocent.

“But it's also tough to think that you're being accused of it when you didn't do it,” he said.

During her testimony the girl's mother reflected on her daughter's strength in her short life.

"She was born 8 weeks early but she was a fighter,” Adkins said.

UPDATE 3/13/19 @ 12:07 p.m.

The trial of a man from Jackson County accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 10-month-old baby girl is underway.

Back in October 2016, investigators say Emmaleigh Barringer's mom found her unresponsive and covered in blood when she was in Benjamin Taylor's care. Emmaleigh died a few days later.

The jury consists of seven women and nine men.

During opening statements Wednesday, the prosecutor started by telling the jury about the baby. She told the jury they were going to hear a lot about how she died, and not about the life she was supposed to live.

She also told them it's important to remember the baby was a human being.

Then, Taylor's lawyer spoke and kept reiterating to the jury what happened to Emmaleigh is terrible, but Taylor has been falsely accused.

After opening statements, the prosecutor called Emmaleigh's mom, Amanda, as the first witness. She had a hard time speaking about what happened to her daughter that day. The 911 tapes from that day were also played for the jury to hear.

In previous court appearances, there has been heavy security because of the nature of the case. Taylor has worn a bulletproof vest and helmet in addition to shackles. On Wednesday, Taylor was in dress clothes without any protective gear.

In April 2017, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill into law that increases the penalty for a person convicted of child abuse causing death. It's called Emmaleigh's Law.

The law increases the penalty for a person convicted for child abuse causing death from 10-40 years in jail to up to 15 years to life.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case against a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant.

Benjamin Taylor, of Cottageville, is charged with murder, sexual assault, and child abuse in connection with the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

Cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom Tuesday. Opening arguments could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say in October of 2016, Emmaleigh's mom found the baby in the basement of her apartment unresponsive and covered in blood. Investigators say Taylor was the mom's boyfriend.

Deputies say he changed his story several times before telling officers he took the baby to the basement, but "blacked out" and didn't remember how the injuries happened. Emmaleigh later died in the hospital from her injuries.

In previous court appearances, there has been heavy security because of the nature of the case. Taylor has worn a bulletproof vest and helmet in addition to shackles.

UPDATE 5/31/18 @ 5:08 p.m.

The trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant has been postponed.

Benjamin Taylor, of Cottageville, is charged with murder, sexual assault, and child abuse in connection with the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

According to Judge Richard Craig Tatterson's office, the trial that was originally set for next week will take place at another time.

Officials say the court will have to appoint new counsel.

Court officials could not comment any further.

Investigators say in October of 2016, Emmaleigh's mom found the baby in the basement of her apartment unresponsive and covered in blood.

Taylor was questioned by deputies. Investigators say Taylor was the mom's boyfriend.

Deputies say he changed his story several times before telling officers he took the baby to the basement, but "blacked out" and didn't remember how the injuries happened.

Emmaleigh later died in the hospital from her injuries.

The trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant is scheduled to begin next year.

Benjamin Taylor, of Cottageville, is charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse in connection with the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

Taylor appeared in a Jackson County courtroom Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

At the hearing, the trial was continued until Feb. 13, 2018.

Another pretrial hearing was scheduled for January.

Investigators say in October 2016, Emmaleigh's mom found the baby in the basement of her apartment unresponsive and covered in blood.

Taylor was questioned by deputies. Investigators say Taylor was the mom's boyfriend.

Deputies say he changed his story several times before telling officers he took the baby to the basement, but "blacked out" and didn't remember how the injuries happened. Emmaleigh later died in the hospital from her injuries.

A man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant was back in court Thursday.

Benjamin Taylor of Cottageville is charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse in connection with the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

Investigators say in October 2016, Emmaleigh's mom found the baby in the basement of her apartment unresponsive and covered in blood.

Taylor was questioned by deputies. Investigators say Taylor was the mom's boyfriend.

Deputies say he changed his story several times before telling officers he took the baby to the basement, but "blacked out" and didn't remember how the injuries happened. Emmaleigh later died in the hospital from her injuries.

Taylor was in court Thursday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

No cameras or recording devices were allowed in the courtroom, but WSAZ was the only station with a reporter inside to get the details.

Taylor entered the courtroom through an elevator to the right of the judge's stand. He was accompanied by several members of law enforcement. At least a dozen officers spread out around the room during the hearing.

On top of his orange jumpsuit, Taylor wore a bulletproof vest and a helmet. His hands and feet were shackled.

The pew behind the defendant's table, where the public would normally sit, was taped off with yellow sheriff's tape. The Jackson County Sheriff tells us this was for Taylor's protection, putting more distance between the suspect and others.

Taylor remained still and emotionless in court. Four people sat in the pews on the left side of the room -- Taylor's side. He turned around before the hearing began and whispered something brief to one of those people who appeared to be loved ones. Otherwise, he remained silent.

Emmaleigh's mom was in the courtroom, as well. She, too, was composed and did not show much emotion other than a deep breath at the end of the hearing. No family members wanted to make a comment at this time.

During the hearing, the judge considered different motions filed by the defense, mostly about whether or not certain evidence should be admissible.

Defense attorneys argued that phone records including text messages, social media posts and Internet searches should be thrown out. They said the prosecution "characterizes" and "makes assumptions" about the evidence that the defense attorneys feel will damage the jury. They argued that the state elaborates too much on the phone records (i.e. calling the Internet searches "graphic") and that it will confuse and taint the jury.

The prosecution argued that the internet searches couldn't be viewed any way other than graphic. One of the state's attorneys said Taylor's phone shows he looked up pornography before the alleged crime. The attorney argued that this speaks to the intent behind the alleged crime, as well as Taylor's state of mind. She said she must prove intent during the trial, making the evidence essential. Prosecutors also said the phone shows text messages Taylor sent after the alleged crime, implying he would be dead at some point in the future. "It goes to the heart of intent," prosecutors argued.

The judge said he would likely have a ruling on that motion by next week.

Attorneys also argued about several search warrants including those of the apartment, Taylor's clothing and his person. The defense said investigators lacked probable cause, while the prosecutors argued that probable cause was there. Both sides decided to wait until the state lab testing results came back before continuing the conversation about whether or not the results should be thrown out. The prosecutor said she was told those results will be in by the week of Sept. 11. The judge will also review the search warrants before making an opinion about the evidence that was seized.

Those results include DNA evidence, blood work and toxicology reports. The mother testified in 2016 that she and Taylor had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol that night, according to court records. However, a deputy testified that Taylor didn't appear to be overly intoxicated when he got to the scene.

Another topic during the hearing was the location of Taylor's current incarceration. The defense said the suspect is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County. He said Jackson County inmates are typically held in the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, calling it an inconvenience for the attorneys to have to drive to Southwestern to prep for trial. A prosecuting attorney said that she was told Taylor was relocated for his safety. She said she didn't know any more details beyond that, and that it was her understanding that there was no ill intent behind the relocation. The prosecutor argued that this is not the time to question jail safety protocol, but the defense attorney followed that by saying he didn't believe Southwestern had safety measures that South Central couldn't provide.

The judge gave the state two weeks to look into the jail location issue. He also agreed that the prosecution's findings should be sealed as to not release sensitive security information about the jails to the public.

Another pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1. The trial is expected to begin in December.

Back in 2016, a family member of the mother told WSAZ, "You literally would have thought he was a Prince Charming, she was so lit up inside. He wanted to do things with her and he hung out with the kids."

Investigators said they do not believe any of Emmaleigh's siblings were harmed.

A judge has set an August trial date for a West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant girl.

Jackson County Circuit Clerk Bruce DeWees told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel on Wednesday that the trial for Benjamin Ryan Taylor was set to begin Aug. 8. Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse in the death last October of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Elizabeth Barringer.

Taylor told deputies he took the baby to the basement of an apartment but "blacked out" and didn't know how the injuries occurred. Taylor's public defender, Kevin Postalwait, declined to comment.

A man has been indicted of murder by a grand jury after the death of a 10-month-old girl.

Benjamin Taylor, of Cottageville, has been indicted on charges of murder, sexual assault and child abuse.

The incident happened October 3rd after the girl's mother testified she found her daughter, Emmaleigh Barringer, in the basement unresponsive and covered in blood.

Taylor was questioned by deputies and changed his story multiple times.

Emmaleigh died October 5th of a skull fracture.

Taylor was indicted October 25 on two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of death of a child by child abuse, one count of 1st degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a guardian.

A grand jury will now hear the case against Benjamin Taylor who is charged with murder and sexual assault in the death of a 10-month-old girl.

The mother of Emmaleigh Barringer also testified Wednesday during Taylor's preliminary hearing in Jackson County, W.Va.

Taylor was brought into the courtroom with a bulletproof vest with several deputies also on hand for extra security. There were also at least eight deputies outside the courthouse.

She said she woke up at 4:45 a.m. and went to the basement and found the baby covered in blood and unresponsive. She then started screaming at Taylor, who remained silent.

The mother then took the baby upstairs and called 911.

The mother testified that she and Taylor had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol that night, according to court records.

The deputy testified Taylor didn't appear to be overly intoxicated when he got to the scene.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy says a skull fracture was the cause of death.

The defense didn't cause any witnesses to the stand.

During the hearing, the magistrate found probable cause against Taylor and sent the case to the grand jury.

The grieving process continues for a whole community; trying to come to grips with the death of a 10-month-old child.

Monday night was the next step in that process, as the Ripley community came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the short life of Emmaleigh Barringer.

Kathie King was one of the event organizers with the advocacy group; Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA.

"There are a lot of people that have been really touched by this incident," King said. "Hopefully we can have some healing within our community."

Hundreds in the community, from biker groups to batman, visited the vigil to pay their respects and to make sure tragedy sparks change.

Kaitlin Walker was one of several neighbors in attendance who hope Emmaleigh's death can be a catalyst for changes to the law.

"I would love to see this act create something to bring he death penalty back to West Virginia," Walker said. "I think that is something that needs to be done immediately."

Benjamin Taylor is charged with Emmaleigh's murder. According to a criminal complaint, Taylor sexually assaulted the 10-month-old almost exactly one week before the vigil mourning her death.

Others, like West Virginia CASA Executive Director, Traci Busch, say they hope they see a change in more community awareness when it comes to child abuse.

"Oftentimes the general people in the community don't always understand the severity of it and the extent of it," Busch said. "I hope that people come away with...that they do have the capability to help kids in their community and all they need to do is keep their eyes and ears open for opportunities and they're out there."



UPDATE 10/5/16 @ 11:35 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- News that baby Emmaleigh Barringer died rocked her family Wednesday, even though they knew early on her brain damage was so severe only a miracle would save her.

"The only way justice is going to be served is if he feels every ounce of pain that he caused her too," explained Danielle Adkins.

Adkins is a first cousin of Emmaleigh's mother. The woman found her daughter on the basement floor Monday at her home in Ripley.

The baby girl was bloody and swollen. Left for dead after being physically and sexually assaulted.

Wednesday, Adkins said that her cousin held her daughter as she took her last breath.

"It wasn't enough that he took her innocence, he had to take her life too."

Investigators say the attack happened at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, Benjamin Taylor.

Taylor will be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tony Boggs.

Adkins says that Taylor swept her cousin off her feet.

"You literally would have thought he was a Prince Charming, she was so lit up inside. He wanted to do things with her and he hung out with the kids."

Sheriff Boggs says his department's investigation is not over but the victim's mother has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

He also says that he does not believe any of the victim's siblings were harmed.

Jackson County Sheriff Tony Boggs tells WSAZ the 10-month-old infant who was sexually abused has died.

Emmaleigh Barringer was in the hospital being treated for injuries she received after being sexually abused Monday night. Her name was released late Wednesday by the sheriff.

Emmaleigh was declared brain dead earlier Wednesday, according to family members.

Boggs also said charges against Benjamin Taylor will be upgraded soon.

He also said while the investigation isn't over yet, it appears that Emmaleigh's siblings were not harmed. Their mother has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Family members tell WSAZ the 10-month-old infant that was sexually assaulted has been pronounced clinically brain dead.

Family members also say there is "very little hope" of her waking up.

Benjamin Taylor, 32, of Cottageville has been charged with first degree sexual assault.

Deputies say large amounts of blood were found on blankets and clothes in the basement where Taylor and the infant were believed to be.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor did nothing to save the infant's life from the injuries she suffered during the assault.

A 10-month-old baby is in critical condition after deputies she was sexually assaulted by a family friend.

Benjamin Taylor, 32, of Cottageville has been charged with first degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called Monday to a house on Meadowlark Lane in Ripley.

When they arrived they found the baby's mother holding the infant with a "significant" amount of blood on and around the child. The mother told deputies she found the baby naked in the basement of the apartment with the lights turned off.

Deputies then spoke with Taylor, who initially said he didn't know how the injuries happened.

After being read his Miranda rights, Taylor said he took the infant to the basement of the house to do laundry earlier that evening.

When deputies questioned Taylor on how the infant received her injuries again, Taylor said he "blacked out" and didn't know how they happened.

Deputies say large amounts of blood were found on blankets and clothes in the basement where Taylor and the infant were believed to be.

Taylor would change his story multiple times and deputies noticed Taylor trying to rub something off of himself.

After going to the hospital, deputies got a search warrant for Taylor's clothing and a DNA sample.

While deputies were getting the sample they noticed blood on Taylor's body they believe is from the infant.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor did nothing to save the infant's life from the injuries she sustained during the assault.

The baby has been taken to CAMC to receive treatment.

Taylor is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $2 million bond.

