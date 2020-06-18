Man charged with stabbing girlfriend

A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed his girlfriend with a knife.

It happened Wednesday at the Front Street apartments.

According to the Proctorville Police Department, they were called for a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, they found a woman standing outside the building. She had a laceration on her cheek and told police her boyfriend stabbed her with a kitchen knife and left.

Police were able to find the suspect, Richard Vannucci, and arrest him.

Vannucci is facing charges of assault.