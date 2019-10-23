Man confesses to Philadelphia toddler’s murder, police say

One day after arresting a suspect in the shooting death of a 2-year-old Philadelphia girl, police sources told KYW a second suspect has confessed.

Nikolette Rivera was killed in her mom's arms after attackers shot at her home with an AK-47 Sunday. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Authorities have not formally charged the second suspect, so his identity has not been released. Even so, detectives have described him as 25 years old.

“We still have work to do,” said Christine Coulter, Philadelphia’s acting police commissioner.

The first suspect, 30-year-old Freddie Perez, was arrested Tuesday night.

A police source said Perez was driving a distinctive looking car while an accomplice on the passenger side started firing an assault rifle into the home.

Rivera was struck in the back of her head.

"At the end of the day, we believe that two people were involved," Coulter stressed.

Police also said a car linked to Perez was captured by a security camera a few blocks away from the deadly shooting scene.

Nikolette’s mother and a contractor were also shot. Both are expected to survive

That’s where two men inside the car were seen shooting up a parked car and leaving behind important ballistic evidence.

No one was hurt there, but it happened less than 10 minutes before Nikolette was killed.

"From that video, we were able to get a very good description of the car. From that, we're able to track the car and start working the case,” Coulter explained.

That took detectives to Perez's home. Neighbors saw police swarm the area Tuesday night.

He’s is facing one murder charge and nine counts of attempted murder.

