Man crashes car into RV parked in Chesapeake

A woman in Chesapeake woke up to a loud crash this morning in the 600 block of Rockwood Avenue.

It happened just after 7 a.m. when a driver crashed their vehicle into her parked RV.

She tells WSAZ she recently moved the RV from the back of her property to the side of the road so as not to disturb her neighbors.

The driver suffered minor cuts and was checked out by EMS on the scene.

A fire captain lives just two doors down from the scene and arrived quickly, also calling in the crash to dispatch.

Angie Ruggles was staying in the home with her mother and said she was awoken by the sound.

"Sounded like a bomb going off and I look outside and the RV sitting sideways and there's a car sitting inside of it and I rush out there and I tell him I'm going to call 911."

Crews tell the homeowner that the RV is a total loss. She's hoping to go inspect it sometime Tuesday afternoon to see if any of her belongings are salvageable.

The speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour, but neighbors say it's a busy street, with semis and tractor-trailers that frequent the road.

They say many drivers go well above the speed limit, which is dangerous since several children live in the neighborhood.