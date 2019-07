A man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash in the Meta area of Pike County, Kentucky State Police say.

Anthony Varney, 42, of Raccoon, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on the Zebulon Highway.

Troopers say Varney was driving north when his vehicle went off the shoulder of the roadway and into a large ditch.