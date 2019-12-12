Man dead in apparent shooting in Fayette County

A man died Thursday night near Oak Hill from an apparent gunshot wound, and a man is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened just after 5 p.m. along Gatewood Road near Oak Hill.

Deputies say it was initially believed that the shooting was accidental, but was later determined not to be.

Investigators are looking for Robert Jeffries, 49 for questioning. He is believed to have left on foot and was reportedly wearing a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information about Jeffries or the incident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department or their local 911 agency.

