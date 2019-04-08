Man detained after TSA found loaded gun in carry-on bag

Officers detained a Wayne County man at the Huntington Tri-State Airport after finding a loaded gun in his carry-on bag early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers stopped the man with a .380-caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA contacted the airport police, who came to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun, and detained him for questioning.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

Passengers on airplanes are permitted to travel with firearms, but only in checked baggage and if they are properly packaged and declared. Anyone who would bring a weapon to the checkpoint is subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

