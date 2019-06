One man has died after being struck by a vehicle on 3rd avenue in Huntington early Saturday morning.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial tells WSAZ Micah Crawford, 39 of Huntington was struck by a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

No word yet on if the driver of the vehicle will receive any charges.

Police are still investigating the incident.

