Man dies after two-vehicle crash

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the accident happened just before 8 this morning on State Route 93 near milepost 23.

Investigators say Jason Stamper, 36, of Pedro, was driving northbound, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

Troopers say Stamper was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.