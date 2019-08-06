Man dies following accident with gasoline tanker truck

One man is dead after an accident Tuesday evening in the Seth area of Boone County.

That is according to officials on the scene of Route 3 who say that the driver who was killed was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck.

According to witnesses say he was passing a car in a no passing zone when he was hit by an oncoming gasoline tanker.

The driver of the tanker swerved into a ditch but still didn’t miss the pickup. The tanker driver was no injured.

Route 3 was closed while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The man's name has not been released.

