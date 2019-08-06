Man dies following accident with gasoline tanker truck

One man died in an accident in the Boone County community of Seth Tuesday night.
SETH, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One man is dead after an accident Tuesday evening in the Seth area of Boone County.

That is according to officials on the scene of Route 3 who say that the driver who was killed was behind the wheel of a pick-up truck.

According to witnesses say he was passing a car in a no passing zone when he was hit by an oncoming gasoline tanker.

The driver of the tanker swerved into a ditch but still didn’t miss the pickup. The tanker driver was no injured.

Route 3 was closed while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The man's name has not been released.

