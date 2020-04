A man has died due to COVID-19 in Boyd County, according to the Boyd County Emergency Management agency.

It reported Thursday that the victim was 49 years old.

The county reports two other new cases: a 68-year-old woman who’s in home isolation and a 37-year-old woman who’s in hospital isolation.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 15.

