Man dies in Carter County crash between farm tractor and pickup truck

A man from Olive Hill died Wednesday in a crash between a pickup truck and a farm tractor, Kentucky State Police say.

Earl E. Withrow, 71, was driving an International tractor that was rear-ended by a man driving a 2008 Ford Medicab.

Withrow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carter County coroner.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of state Route 986.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver of the pickup truck, and alcohol was not suspected to be a factor, troopers say.

The pickup truck driver was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

