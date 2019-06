A man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Ivydale Ridge Road, West Virginia State Police say.

Shawn Franklin Harrison, 39, of Duck, West Virginia, was identified as the victim.

Troopers say Harrison drove over an embankment. They say there was no evidence of braking before the vehicle left the roadway.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m.

Investigators say it appears alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.