Man dies in Lewis County crash on AA Highway

A man died Monday in a three-vehicle crash, which included a tractor-trailer, on the AA Highway, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department says.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m., just west of Hazel Road near Vanceburg.

Bryce Robert Pope, 21, of South Shore, who was driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute, is identified as the victim. Pope was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

Deputies say Pope, who was headed west, was attempting to pass a semi when he collided head-on with a pickup truck. The impact caused the car Pope was driving to hit the side of the semi’s trailer.

Three people in the pickup truck suffered relatively minor injuries.

Troopers say conditions were foggy at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for more than three hours during the accident cleanup and investigation.

