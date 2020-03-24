Man dies in Logan County crash

A man from Logan County died Tuesday in a crash on U.S. 119 at the intersection of Old Logan Road, the county Sheriff’s Department said.

Harold Cheyenne Dingess, 23, of Chapmanville, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

The crash was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say Dingess was driving a vehicle that struck another vehicle in the rear before hitting a guardrail and going about 100 feet over an embankment.

The driver of the other car was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center for observation.

U.S. 119 North was closed for nearly four hours during the crash cleanup and investigation. West Virginia State Police assisted at the scene.

