Man dies in Mingo County shooting

A man died after a shooting Friday in Williamson, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says.

Roger Marcum II, 37, of Williamson, was shot multiple times.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday along Goodman Hollow Road. Deputies got a call after a neighbor heard gunshots. Another neighbor found Marcum's body in a creek.

Deputies are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department or their local 911 agency.