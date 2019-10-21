Man dies in Pike County, Kentucky crash

A man from Virginia died in a crash in Pike County, Kentucky over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened at the mouth of Pond Creek just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Jeremy Gibson, 29, of Haysi, Virginia, died in the accident.

Troopers say Gibson was heading north on U.S. 119 when he lost control and hit another vehicle. The other driver was "stationary, waiting to make a turn southbound."

Deputy Coroner Mike Hall pronounced Gibson dead at the scene.

The driver in the second vehicle was treated and released from South Williamson ARH.

There's no word yet on a cause of the crash.

This was one of two deadly accidents in Pike County, Kentucky Saturday morning. A man from Tennessee died in a crash on U.S. 23 near Enterprise Road.