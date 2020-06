A man has died after a crash in Jackson County, Ohio Thursday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Ronald Yerian, 59 of Jackson, was the passenger in a vehicle that went off the road, hit a ditch, a mailbox, a culvert and a utility pole as it flipped over.

The driver had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash happened just before 6 Thursday evening on Rout 139.

OSHP says alcohol factored in the crash.