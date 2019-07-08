Man dies in fireworks accident in southeast Ohio

A 23-year-old man died Saturday night in a fireworks accident, a spokesperson with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

James Stephen-Scott Warren II is identified as the victim.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. at a home along Henley Mount Joy Road. The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.

According to the fire marshal’s spokesperson, the incident happened during an illegal private display using professional consumer display fireworks.

Warren was unlicensed in Ohio where anyone shooting off professional fireworks must be licensed through the state fire marshal’s office.

The investigation into Warren’s death is ongoing, according to the spokesperson.

