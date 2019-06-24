Man escapes serious injury in Huntington rollover crash

Driving in severe weather is just about always treacherous.

Jacob Cuum literally flipped out in a rollover crash Monday evening during a rainstorm.

Cuum was making a left turn from 8th Avenue into the 20th street viaduct when he began to fishtail. He overcorrected, smacked the wall and flipped his car.

“The craziest part was watching the change fall out of the cup holder,” Cuum said. “That was the weirdest moment of the whole thing."

Cuum says he's living proof of the value of seatbelts. His only injury was a tiny red mark on his nose from the airbag.

