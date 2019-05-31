Man faces DUI charges after crash involving police cruiser

A man faces DUI causing injury charges after crashing head-on into a Point Pleasant Police Department cruiser, Mason County court records show.

Nicholas Allen Lynch, 33, of Point Pleasant, was arrested after the crash Thursday night on Viand Street.

The police officer was taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital ER with minor injuries, according to the criminal complaint. The Point Pleasant Police chief tells us that officer is doing OK.

According to the criminal complaint, Lynch was headed south on Viand Street when he crossed the center line and into the northbound cruiser. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Lynch appeared to be asleep when they arrived on the scene. He later told them he had used hydrocodone.

Lynch was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.