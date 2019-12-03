Man faces armed robbery charges after Huntington incident

A man faces armed robbery charges Tuesday after allegedly robbing someone at knifepoint near the intersection of Third Avenue and 15th Street, Huntington Police say.

HPD Chief Hank Dial said the suspect is Timothy Graley, who is 31.

Dial said the victim was robbed of their cellphone and keys. It happened around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Graley was arrested a few blocks from the scene by Huntington officers after a short pursuit.

Police say they were quickly able to find Graley because a nearby restaurant employee followed the suspect and let officers know his location.

