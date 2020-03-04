Man faces charges after allegedly trapping woman in house

A Jenkins man is facing rape and sodomy charges after he reportedly trapped a woman in a house.

Kentucky State Police troopers were called to a home in the Virgie community Monday morning. The caller met troopers outside and told them she had finally left the house after being assaulted and raped earlier that morning.

The victim said Robert Caldwell held her against her will and threatened to kill her after she tried to leave multiple times. She also told troopers Caldwell hit her, told her to take her clothes off and injected her with a needle filled with an unknown substance. That is when he reportedly raped and sodomized her while she told him to stop.

Caldwell later came out of the house and told troopers that nothing happened, but said the two had consensual sex earlier that morning.

Caldwell was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.